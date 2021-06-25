Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $506,350.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $506,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLMR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,644. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.74 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,918,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

