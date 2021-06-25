CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells $266,208.51 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $909.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.