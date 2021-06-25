GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

