Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $3.44 million and $383,145.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 82.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VITAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.