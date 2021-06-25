DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.96 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $359,651.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00101031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00163945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,602.17 or 0.99624021 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,833,650 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

