Arepacoin Market Cap Reaches $70,660.16 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $70,660.16 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,166,893 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

