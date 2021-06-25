ShowHand One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $56,009.92 and approximately $9.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00585107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038545 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

