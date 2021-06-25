THORChain (RUNE) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00017253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $135.01 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00100416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00163005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.98 or 0.99409289 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

