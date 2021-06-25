Financial Contrast: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 19.52 $42.27 million $0.44 61.93 Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 49.22 $451.29 million $0.15 178.40

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.49% 2.83% 1.77% Equity Commonwealth 26.51% 0.51% 0.47%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

