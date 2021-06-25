ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $30,348.35 and $1,912.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00594111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038996 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARAWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.