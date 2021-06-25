Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $44.74. 1,510,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,505,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

