Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Gordon Steblin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,166 shares in the company, valued at C$156,871.26.

Gordon Steblin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Gordon Steblin sold 4,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$2,970.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Gordon Steblin sold 30,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gordon Steblin sold 9,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$6,650.00.

TSE:FVL traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 111,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,004. The firm has a market cap of C$200.06 million and a P/E ratio of -85.71. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.71 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.