Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce $91.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.64. 325,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

