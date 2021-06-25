$996.87 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post sales of $996.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $962.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $490.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $64.18. 1,251,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

