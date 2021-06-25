Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $547.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.70 million. Itron posted sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,751. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

