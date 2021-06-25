Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report $39.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the highest is $44.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

EB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 1,916,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 3.10.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

