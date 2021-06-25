Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $569,783.32 and $23,330.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

