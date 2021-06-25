$65.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post $65.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $66.55 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $56.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. 3,004,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.