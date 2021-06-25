Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $324.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $336.20 million. Monro reported sales of $247.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 502,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monro by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Monro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

