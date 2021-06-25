Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce $34.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.26 million and the lowest is $34.14 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $141.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:OLO traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. 323,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $6,282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $2,872,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

