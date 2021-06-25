Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.03

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.95.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

