$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $84.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.10 million and the highest is $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

COLL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 925,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,734. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

