$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $84.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.10 million and the highest is $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

COLL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 925,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,734. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.