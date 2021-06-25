Aurora Hits Market Cap of $12.43 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Aurora has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $1.81 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00091395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00593348 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

