Ravencoin Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $457.02 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,071,165,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

