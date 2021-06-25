WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.28. 1,655,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

