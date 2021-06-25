Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 13,362 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,562,409.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

MXL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 1,483,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,853. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

