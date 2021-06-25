Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $650.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.08 million. Energizer reported sales of $658.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 52.8% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 309.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 103,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,995,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,988. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

