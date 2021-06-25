Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report sales of $127.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $121.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $507.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $524.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $546.41 million, with estimates ranging from $507.10 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

