Bread (BRD) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $375,902.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00596944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.