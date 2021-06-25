Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 4,375 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VCYT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 2,761,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $39,716,000.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

