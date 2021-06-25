PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,385,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,623,543.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 1,026,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,076. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
