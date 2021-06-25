PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,385,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,623,543.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 1,026,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,076. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.