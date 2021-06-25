TrueFi Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

