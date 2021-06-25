Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price at $34.71

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 135,577 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 2,173,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,421. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.