Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price at $34.71

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 135,577 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
