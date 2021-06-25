Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $19.14

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 842,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.