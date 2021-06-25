Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $24.14

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 297,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,551. The company has a market capitalization of $546.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

