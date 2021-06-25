Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

