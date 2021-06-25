10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $299,925.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00.

Shares of TXG traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.73. 2,429,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.