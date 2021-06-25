Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,258.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NNI stock remained flat at $$76.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

