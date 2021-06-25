Ajay Mangal Sells 25,984 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,580. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.