Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $11,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 1,849,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

