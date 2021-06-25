Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$29.25

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday.

T stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.50. 961,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.14.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

