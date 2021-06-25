$538.00 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post sales of $538.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $447.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

