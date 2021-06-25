Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $41.11 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00021686 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $287,194.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00162544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.71 or 0.99908803 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,032,745 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

