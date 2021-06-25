SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-2.100 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.89.

SNX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.34. The stock had a trading volume of 695,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,933. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

