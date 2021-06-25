ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €561.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €573.27 ($674.44).

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About ASML

