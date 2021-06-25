Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,173.62.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 5,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $47.62 on Friday, hitting $3,401.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.