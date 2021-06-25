Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,173.62.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $47.62 on Friday, hitting $3,401.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
