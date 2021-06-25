Secure Pad Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for $7.20 or 0.00022678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $8,593.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00165226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.49 or 1.00633147 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,537 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

