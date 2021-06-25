JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 5,014,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,143. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.