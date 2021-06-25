HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,979 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

TMO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.92. 27,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $343.19 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

