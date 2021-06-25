Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,886. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

